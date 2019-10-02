Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Neon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Neon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 265,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,988. Neon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

