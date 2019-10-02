Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $1,343,400.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $1,343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,573,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 37.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

