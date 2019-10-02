Nectar (NEC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,749.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Nectar has traded up 147.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $50.98 and $24.43. Nectar has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1,749.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030077 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00073788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001805 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00131890 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,214.21 or 0.99460543 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000600 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

