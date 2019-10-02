Natixis Sells 4,309,684 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Natixis trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,309,684 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.9% of Natixis’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Natixis’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $117,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 57,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,304. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

