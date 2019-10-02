Natixis Purchases 249,985 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Natixis boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,985 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $82,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 522,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,248. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59.

