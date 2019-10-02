Natixis Purchases 176,739 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Msci were worth $50,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,256,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 285,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Msci by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Msci by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,590,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 22.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 363,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.56.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $217.92. 15,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,333. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.