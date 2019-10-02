Natixis Acquires Shares of 1,891,537 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,891,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,933,000. Natixis owned about 0.25% of Corteva as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.41. 158,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

