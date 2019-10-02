NativeCoin (N8V) Price Down 47.4% Over Last Week

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $57,275.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 21,871,259 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

