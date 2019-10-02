National Bank Financial Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$4.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIR. Laurentian decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.02.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.92. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.69 and a 52 week high of C$5.19.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.