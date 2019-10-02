National Bank Financial Cuts Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$5.25

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 139.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.71.

TSE:NVA traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,106. The firm has a market cap of $559.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.07. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.39 and a 12 month high of C$7.75.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.1184141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

