National Bank Financial Cuts Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$2.00

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HNL. TD Securities cut Horizon North Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. GMP Securities cut Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.68.

Shares of TSE:HNL remained flat at $C$0.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,826. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.72.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$104.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$113.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon North Logistics

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

