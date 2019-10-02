Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €198.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective from Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €215.37 ($250.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

