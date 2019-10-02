Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 2.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,531,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,158,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 625,068 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,993,000 after buying an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,139,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 175,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $160.04.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. ValuEngine downgraded Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

