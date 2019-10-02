Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 5.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in AutoZone by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $1,080.93. The company had a trading volume of 131,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $705.01 and a 1-year high of $1,186.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1,078.06.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.00.

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

