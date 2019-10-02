Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 51008156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.88.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

