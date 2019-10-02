Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 10,960 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,343,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Hsing sold 26,122 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $3,909,418.52.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Hsing sold 10,097 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $1,419,638.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,147. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,094,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,016,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,128,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,615,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.