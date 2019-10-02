Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $640.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $640.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00675778 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,255,266 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

