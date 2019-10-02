Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 53.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 65.9% lower against the dollar. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $90,002.00 and approximately $2,057.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.01013532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00089979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

