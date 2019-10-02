MineBee (MB) Price Reaches $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. MineBee has a market cap of $87.71 million and $97,592.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01016442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile