Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 816,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,415 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 90.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,096 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $48,064,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 201.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 892,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after purchasing an additional 596,650 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 52.8% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 541,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $539,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $6,427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,052,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,340. Mimecast Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $54.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.43, a P/E/G ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIME shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 target price on Mimecast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

