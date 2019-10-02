Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,146,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 476,475 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Midatech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned 1.63% of Midatech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

