Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Shares Up 8.2%

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, 107,073 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 166,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Midas Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.79, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $164.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Midas Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

