MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MFA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.53. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 61.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the second quarter valued at $992,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

