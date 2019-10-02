Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00006853 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.02146080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00055686 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,682,580 coins and its circulating supply is 76,682,454 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, RightBTC, HitBTC, TOPBTC, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

