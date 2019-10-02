MediBloc Trading 23.9% Lower This Week (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MediBloc has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One MediBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,253.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.58 or 0.02141237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.02703960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00675066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00673366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00456346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012153 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

