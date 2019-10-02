Medgold Resources (CVE:MED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Medgold Resources Corp (CVE:MED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 57000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

About Medgold Resources (CVE:MED)

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties primarily in Serbia. It explores for gold, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project that comprises a block of two contiguous claims, including Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Ducat totaling 192 square kilometers; and five granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 570 square kilometers located in the Serbo-Macedonian Massif belt, Serbia.

