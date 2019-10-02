MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH stock opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.50 and a 52 week high of $171.00.
About MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.