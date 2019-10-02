MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH stock opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 52 week low of $119.50 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

