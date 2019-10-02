Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.88 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 35,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 15.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $160.09. 1,850,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,283. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.27.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

