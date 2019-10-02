Matic Network (MATIC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.23 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Matic Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,192,190,362 tokens.

Buying and Selling Matic Network

Matic Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

