Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 112620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market cap of $34.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34.

About Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.