Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,850,000 after purchasing an additional 302,882 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Masco by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,491,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 119.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,506.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,583. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

