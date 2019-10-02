MarteXcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $9,113.00 and approximately $280.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009676 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003744 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000792 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,670,956 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

