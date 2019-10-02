Marshall Wace LLP Sells 23,698 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Copa by 57.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,258,000 after acquiring an additional 811,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Copa by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,870,000 after acquiring an additional 590,832 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Copa by 48.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,299,000 after acquiring an additional 323,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,280,000 after acquiring an additional 321,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 32.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPA opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $113.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPA. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Copa from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

