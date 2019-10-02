Mark Zuckerberg Sells 76,484 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $21,063,375.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $21,093,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total transaction of $23,489,712.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $21,440,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $23,941,872.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.54, for a total transaction of $23,429,424.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $23,578,888.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $23,524,880.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $23,560,048.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $23,605,264.00.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,161,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $498.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.