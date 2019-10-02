Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 8553646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 497,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

