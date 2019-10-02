Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Up 16.7%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU)’s share price shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 182,620 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 193,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Company Profile (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

