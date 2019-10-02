Man Group plc Has $3.29 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 326.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $87,000.

SNA stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $164.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

