Man Group plc Buys Shares of 191,453 Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of Foundation Building Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $77,330,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $659.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.