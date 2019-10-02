Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.25), 143,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 104,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.32).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WINE. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Majestic Wine from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.78.

In other news, insider James Crawford purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,050 ($52,332.42). Also, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 6,004 shares of Majestic Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46), for a total value of £15,910.60 ($20,790.02).

Majestic Wine Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

