Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $247.04

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.04 and traded as low as $246.00. Majedie Investments shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 22,322 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 million and a P/E ratio of 98.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.49.

Majedie Investments Company Profile (LON:MAJE)

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

