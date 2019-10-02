Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $278,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 154,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,379. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

