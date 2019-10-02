Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

