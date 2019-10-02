Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $232,000 in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Calithera Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,787. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $141.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

