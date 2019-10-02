MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.98.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on MacroGenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 24,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $608.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.35.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

