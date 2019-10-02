LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYB. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. 81,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

