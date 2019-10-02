Lynas (ASX:LYC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Lynas Co. Ltd (ASX:LYC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.64. Lynas shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,057,399 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In related news, insider Amanda Lacaze 860,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd.

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

