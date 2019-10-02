Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.84.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $50.11. 795,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,940,557.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,403 shares of company stock worth $7,092,182. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 546,318 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

