LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.24. LSC Communications reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKSD shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE LKSD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 611,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. LSC Communications has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 74,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 75,932 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 505,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

