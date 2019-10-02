Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra reissued a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,669. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

