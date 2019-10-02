LockTrip (LOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005179 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gatecoin and YoBit. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.42 million and $48,156.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

